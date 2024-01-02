What we know about the victims shot in Uptown on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE — Five people are recovering after they were shot on New Year’s Eve at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting and they haven’t spoken publicly about it. Late Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Vi Lyles shared a statement.

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting and they haven't spoken publicly about it. Late Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Vi Lyles shared a statement.



“The New Year’s Eve shooting at Romare Bearden Park was horrific and is evident of the continued focus we must have on addressing public safety,” she said. “My prayers are with the five victims, and I deeply wish for their rapid and full recovery. The trauma inflicted by such incidents is immeasurable and should never be experienced by anyone.”

The suspect in the case, 19-year-old Daevion Crawford, faces five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

‘A lot of screaming’

The shooting Crawford is accused of created a chaotic scene Sunday night just before midnight. After scouring the area, police arrested him minutes after the shooting.

“We got a call before midnight,” John Lynn told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz.

Lynn said he got a frantic call that his family friend from Europe, who's here experiencing the country for a year and living with his family, was shot.

Lynn said he got a frantic call that his family friend from Europe, who’s here experiencing the country for a year and living with his family, was shot.

“A lot of screaming, a lot of running,” he said. “It turned into chaos pretty quickly.”

He said she was in Uptown for a nearby New Year’s Eve event.

“She was trying to decide on what her New Year’s Eve plans were, and she wanted to go to Uptown because there was a New Year’s Eve event,” Lynn said.

He said her tibia was completely shattered, requiring surgery.

“She’s been here a couple months so far and this is something that happens to her,” Lynn said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

‘I can’t lose my mom’

Amanda Salazar was also shot with her kids watching. Her daughters spoke with our colleagues at Telemundo Charlotte.

"I saw all of the blood coming out of her leg and I was like -- I just started crying," 16-year-old Lua Pene said.

“I saw all of the blood coming out of her leg and I was like -- I just started crying,” 16-year-old Lua Pene said.

She said she didn’t have long to react because she had to speak English to get help for her mom.

“And then I had to translate too, so I had to get it together to see what I could do for her,” she said.

“If we could’ve been somewhere else instead of where they were, you know?” she added. “I was just like, I can’t lose my mom. The worst was just coming in. I didn’t know what to do.”

Now, the victims and their families just want justice.

“This young man needs to be held accountable,” John Lynn said, adding, “He has forever impacted not only the life of one of my family members, but the lives of four other people.”

In court Tuesday, Daevion Crawford’s bond was raised to $1.5 million. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also said the gun used has not been found, but police used video surveillance to identify Crawford as a suspect.

Crawford’s mother spoke emotionally in court saying that proved a lack of evidence, and that her son didn’t do this shooting.



The detective said Crawford told police his friend was the one who fired the shots.



Channel 9 is working to learn more about the other shooting victims and their families.

Read the full statement from Mayor Vi Lyles below:

