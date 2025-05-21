Charlotte man sentenced to 10 years for threatening postal workers

CHARLOTTE — A 39-year-old Charlotte man was sentenced to prison after assaulting two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers in 2023 because he thought a worker stole an item from his package, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

On June 1, 2023, Dujuan Marquise McNeil used his vehicle to block a mail truck and use his guns to threaten a postal worker was inside, prosecutors said.

On that same day, McNeil went to a local post office to complain about the alleged theft and clerks there said he would kill the carrier responsible for it.

Detectives learned McNeil had multiple prior criminal convictions, including possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of a weapon into occupied property, and domestic violence protective order violation, and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

On June 14, 2023, federal agents seized multiple firearms from McNeil’s home while executing a search warrant.

They found:

Three 9mm semi-automatic pistols, one with an extended magazine

A Polymer 80 9mm semi-automatic pistol (ghost gun) with an extended magazine

An AR-15 semi-automatic rifle

Ammunition magazines and nearly 300 rounds.

On Oct. 30, 2024, McNeil pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“My office will continue to aggressively prosecute those that threaten or harm our postal workers,” said Ferguson in a news release. “Postal workers are hard-working Americans that are vital to our way of life and essential to our system of commerce.”

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

VIDEO: Charlotte postal workers robbed in crime spree that started in Greensboro, police say