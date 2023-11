CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man is facing federal charges accused of attacking two U.S. postal workers on the same day, according to an indictment.

Dujuan McNeil is accused of attacking the employees in June while they were working.

Channel 9 asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more information and where it happened.

