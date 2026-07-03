Charlotte mayor outlines approach to hot-button issues

CHARLOTTE — From American Airlines’ lease to data centers to Interstate 77’s future, Mayor Rob Harrington is taking over at a time when Charlotte has a full agenda.

On this week’s The Political Beat, Channel 9 will ask Charlotte’s 60th mayor how he will approach these hot-button issues.

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“I think the important thing in those discussions is that all the stakeholders are in the room and have a voice in what happens going forward, so you know we’re going to focus on that immediately,” Harrington said.

Hear more from Harrington at 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday on Channel 9, and at 10:30 p.m. on TV64.

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