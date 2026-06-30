Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Control changes pet surrender policy

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control will no longer accept immediate owner surrenders beginning Wednesday.

The change applies to both cats and dogs in Mecklenburg County.

Animal Control says the change will create a more consistent, community-focused approach.

Pet owners who want to surrender a pet will receive resources and support options to help keep pets in their homes or assist with rehoming.

Leaders say the cat surrender policy will be evaluated every six months based on community needs and shelter capacity.

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