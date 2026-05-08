Charlotte mother warns of danger after daughter’s rape in local vape shop

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother says her daughter is traumatized after she was raped inside a vape shop on East Arbors Drive, and she’s speaking out to warn others that an attack like this “can happen anywhere.”

Police have charged 44‑year‑old Yasir Khater, an employee at the shop, in connection with the assault.

The victim’s mother told Channel 9 the attack has devastated her daughter.

“No mother wants to see their child hurting like that; it’s been super hard,” she said. “She is devastated. It has been very, very hard.”

According to investigators, the young woman was the only customer in the store when Khater began chatting with her.

Court documents say he asked her to come to the back of the shop so he could show her something — and that’s where police say he attacked her.

Her mother said her daughter had never met Khater before.

“She did not know him, had no idea who he was,” she said. “She is just a young lady who tried to make a purchase and was taken advantage of.”

Police say Khater denied having any sexual contact with the victim, but officers found physical evidence contradicting his story.

Channel 9 spoke with store owner Musab Mohammed, who confirmed he fired Khater immediately.

He said he worries the case could damage his business, telling us he has operated for five years and “has no problem or nothing.”

The victim’s mother said she hopes sharing her daughter’s story reminds others to stay aware.

“First of all, it was a shock, because who would do something like that in broad daylight at an open store,” she said. “It is not her fault. She did nothing wrong. She did not ask for this.”

A 24‑hour resource for victims of sexual assault is available through the Safe Alliance Hope Line at 980‑771‑HOPE.

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