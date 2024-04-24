Charlotte nonprofit provides housing for families in need

CHARLOTTE — A bed, a television, a refrigerator, and a microwave are things that you use in your home every day without realizing they are blessings.

They’re things the first Heal Charlotte Community Campus is helping to bring to families experiencing homelessness.

The center provides families with a place to stay before they are transitioned to permanent housing. Currently, it houses six families, but many more can be accommodated.

The project uses $2.5 million of the $6 million Charlotte City Council allocated for nonprofits to help with housing in the city.

“I don’t have words for how I feel about being able to offer the work, being used by God to do work,” said Greg H. Jackson, the founder of Heal Charlotte. “It’s indescribable how I feel.”

There are hopes to build more facilities like this across the city in the future.

The Heal Charlotte community center hosted its ribbon-cutting on Wednesday.

