Teen killed, father hurt after accident in Burke Co., troopers say

BURKE COUNTY. N.C. — A teenager was killed and her father was hurt in a Burke County crash on Saturday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Henry River Road near Rudisill Street.

Troopers say a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was heading north on Henry River Road, when it went off the right side of the road, down into an embankment before hitting a tree.

The driver of the car, 16-year-old, Savannah Marie Green, from Connelly Springs, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Officials say Green’s father, Christopher Swink, 42, from Hiddenite, was also in the car during the crash. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NCSHP shut down Henry River Road for two hours to investigate the crash and said speeding was one of the contributing factors.

(WATCH BELOW: Fatal accident shuts down I-40 West in Iredell for hours)

Fatal accident shuts down I-40 West in Iredell for hours





















©2024 Cox Media Group