CHARLOTTE — Every day, the team with Feeding Charlotte packs up and hits the road. They pick up food that’s going to be tossed, and instead, drive it over to a long list of nonprofits that could use it.

Tim Miner is an employee with the food rescue, Hunger Relief Organization.

“Anywhere and everything where there is food waste, if people want to give it up to somebody who’s hungry, we’ll go get it,” he told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

He said they’ll pick up from just about anywhere, from food trucks to Sam’s Club. Channel 9 went along for the ride. This day, it was Wegman’s.

“We got a lot of prepared foods, a lot of breads,” Miner said. “Then we got cut vegetables and a little bit of salmon.”

All of which was destined for the dumpster. From Wegman’s the food went straight to Crittenton, a nonprofit that provides housing and supportive services for women and children. They help young women in foster care and pregnant women.

Jamie Patterson runs the kitchen there and looks forward to the food donation.

“I plan the meals out around that, and then we’re able to save money,” she said. “If I save money, then this place saves money, and they can help more people.”

It’s a process that checks a lot of boxes, according to Feeding Charlotte’s executive director Rich Armenia.

“Almost 40% of the entire food supply in the U.S. ends up in a landfill, and there’s 131,000 people in Mecklenburg County that are food insecure,” Armenia said.

He says combatting this waste and supporting those in need keeps them on the roads all day long.

“Keeping food out of the landfill and getting it into the bellies of people who really need it, but more importantly, strengthening organizations that are doing transformational work,” he said.

Over 600 volunteers help keep Feeding Charlotte running. Learn more about how you can get involved on their website here.

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