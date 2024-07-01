Charlotte the stingray has died, aquarium says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A western North Carolina stingray who drew attention from around the world has died, according to the aquarium where she lived.

Charlotte the stingray lived at an aquarium in Hendersonville, just south of Asheville. She went viral in February when the aquarium said she had gotten pregnant without a male stingray in the tank with her.

Since then, Charlotte’s owner confirmed to WLOS that she was not pregnant. In a Facebook post, the aquarium said Charlotte developed a rare disease that negatively impacted her reproductive system.

Some people believed the story about Charlotte’s pregnancy may have been a scam, but her owner said it was not a hoax.

Last month, marine experts expressed concern about Charlotte’s health, saying she appeared to be unwell.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the aquarium confirmed Charlotte had died that day. The aquarium, which closed to focus on caring for her, said it will stay temporarily closed while staff members care for the other animals.

“The Team ECCO family appreciates your continued love and support while we navigate this great loss,” the post reads.

No further information was released.

