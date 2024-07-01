Local

Charlotte the stingray has died, aquarium says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte, the pregnant stingray FEB. 8, 2024 - Staff with the Aquarium and Shark Tank by Team ECCO in downtown Hendersonville are excitedly awaiting the miraculous birth of pups from its female stingray, Charlotte, who is unexpectedly pregnant yet has no mate. The aquarium's founder and executive director, Brenda Ramer, said Thursday, Feb. 8, that there are two possible ways Charlotte was impregnated. One, called parthenogenesis, is a very rare process in which the eggs develop on their own without fertilization and create a clone of the mother. The second possibility is that Charlotte mated with a male shark placed into her tank in June 2023, though staff thought they were likely not of maturation age. Ramer said they will only know which process took place once the pups are born any day. ( Photo credit: WLOS staff)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A western North Carolina stingray who drew attention from around the world has died, according to the aquarium where she lived.

Charlotte the stingray lived at an aquarium in Hendersonville, just south of Asheville. She went viral in February when the aquarium said she had gotten pregnant without a male stingray in the tank with her.

Since then, Charlotte’s owner confirmed to WLOS that she was not pregnant. In a Facebook post, the aquarium said Charlotte developed a rare disease that negatively impacted her reproductive system.

Some people believed the story about Charlotte’s pregnancy may have been a scam, but her owner said it was not a hoax.

Last month, marine experts expressed concern about Charlotte’s health, saying she appeared to be unwell.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the aquarium confirmed Charlotte had died that day. The aquarium, which closed to focus on caring for her, said it will stay temporarily closed while staff members care for the other animals.

“The Team ECCO family appreciates your continued love and support while we navigate this great loss,” the post reads.

No further information was released.

