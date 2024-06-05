Experts worry about health of viral NC stingray named Charlotte

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Experts say they’re worried about the health of a North Carolina stingray that has garnered global attention, ABC affiliate WLOS reports.

Charlotte the stingray lives at an aquarium in Hendersonville, just south of Asheville. She went viral in February when the aquarium said she has gotten pregnant without a male stingray in the tank with her.

Since then, Charlotte’s owner has confirmed to WLOS that she is not pregnant. In a Facebook post, the aquarium said Charlotte developed a rare disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system.

Now, marine experts are worried about her health. The head of aquarium science at Oregon Coast Community College is weighing in, saying Charlotte has significant muscle loss and he’s concerned about the retraction of her eyes into the eye sockets. He said both are signs the stingray is unwell.

Some people believe the story about Charlotte’s pregnancy may have been a scam, but her owner said it was not a hoax.

WLOS reports the aquarium has temporarily closed while it is caring for Charlotte’s health.

