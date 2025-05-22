Charlotte’s Jewish community ‘united’ after deadly attack at Capital Jewish Museum

CHARLOTTE — A man is now charged with murdering foreign officials after a deadly attack at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. -- two Israeli Embassy staffers are dead, and the FBI is calling Wednesday night’s shooting an act of terrorism.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan spoke with leaders in Charlotte’s local Jewish community, and they say they’re shaken up after the tragedy.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were reportedly about to be engaged on a trip to Jerusalem next week.

Police in Washington say the suspected shooter shouted that he shouted, “Free Palestine” during the attack. Witnesses reported the suspect said, “I did it for Gaza.”

“We just have to channel our pain into purpose,” said Adam Kollett, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte. “We have to fight anti-Semitism, strengthen community at every step of the road, and we need all of the support we can get in fighting hate.”

The Federation estimates there are at least 32,500 Jews in the Charlotte area, about 3.5% of the population.

Gov. Josh Stein, North Carolina’s first Jewish governor, sent a post on X Thursday morning saying he was “saddened about [Thursday] night’s murder” and “praying for their families,” adding, “May the memories of the victims of this senseless crime be a blessing.”

Kollett said the community is focused on empathy in the wake of the tragedy.

“Our response is to double down, make sure we are united, providing everybody possible with education, and that we’re showing compassion to those who lost their lives and those in our community who are struggling,” Kollett said.

As a memorial grows outside of the museum, the investigation into the alleged gunman is just beginning.

