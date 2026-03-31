Davidson’s Summer Concert Series returns with diverse lineup

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The town of Davidson announced the return of its 2026 Summer Concert Series, featuring three distinct programs of live music scheduled from April through October. The lineup includes the traditional Concerts on the Green, the Concerts @ the Circles series and the Music & Makers events.

The series offers a variety of musical genres at multiple locations throughout the town, including the Town Green and Jetton Street. Performances are primarily scheduled for weekends throughout the summer season.

2026 Concerts on the Green Schedule:

Sunday, April 26: Davidson College Symphony & Orchestra

Saturday, May 9: Ted Vigil – John Denver Tribute

Saturday, May 23: N-Spire - R&B/Variety

Sunday, June 14: Band of Oz – Beach/Variety

Saturday, June 27: September – Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute

Saturday, July 4: Yacht Rock Radio

Saturday, Aug. 8: Sail On - Beach Boys Tribute

Sunday, Aug. 23: Gospelfest - Gospel

Saturday, Sept. 12: The Chain - Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Saturday, Sept. 26: Envision - R&B/Variety

Saturday, Oct. 10: Davidson College Symphony & Orchestra

2026 Concerts @ the Circles Schedule:

Saturday, April 4: Tartan Day - Celtic

Saturday, May 2: Hard to Handle - Black Crowes Tribute

Saturday, May 16: The Big 80’s Band - 80’s Tribute

Saturday, June 6: Rob Cole Band - Country/Classic Rock

Saturday, June 20: Crucial Fiya - Reggae

Saturday, July 18: Buffett & Beyond - Jimmy Buffett Tribute

Music & Makers also returns for two special concerts at The Crazy Pig this summer. Enjoy upbeat blues with Contagious Blues Band May 30 and indie rock with Doubting Thomas on Aug. 29.

For more information about these upcoming events, visit the town of Davidson’s website here.

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