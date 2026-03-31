Davidson’s Summer Concert Series returns with diverse lineup

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The town of Davidson announced the return of its 2026 Summer Concert Series, featuring three distinct programs of live music scheduled from April through October. The lineup includes the traditional Concerts on the Green, the Concerts @ the Circles series and the Music & Makers events.
The series offers a variety of musical genres at multiple locations throughout the town, including the Town Green and Jetton Street. Performances are primarily scheduled for weekends throughout the summer season.
2026 Concerts on the Green Schedule:
- Sunday, April 26: Davidson College Symphony & Orchestra
- Saturday, May 9: Ted Vigil – John Denver Tribute
- Saturday, May 23: N-Spire - R&B/Variety
- Sunday, June 14: Band of Oz – Beach/Variety
- Saturday, June 27: September – Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute
- Saturday, July 4: Yacht Rock Radio
- Saturday, Aug. 8: Sail On - Beach Boys Tribute
- Sunday, Aug. 23: Gospelfest - Gospel
- Saturday, Sept. 12: The Chain - Fleetwood Mac Tribute
- Saturday, Sept. 26: Envision - R&B/Variety
- Saturday, Oct. 10: Davidson College Symphony & Orchestra
2026 Concerts @ the Circles Schedule:
- Saturday, April 4: Tartan Day - Celtic
- Saturday, May 2: Hard to Handle - Black Crowes Tribute
- Saturday, May 16: The Big 80’s Band - 80’s Tribute
- Saturday, June 6: Rob Cole Band - Country/Classic Rock
- Saturday, June 20: Crucial Fiya - Reggae
- Saturday, July 18: Buffett & Beyond - Jimmy Buffett Tribute
Music & Makers also returns for two special concerts at The Crazy Pig this summer. Enjoy upbeat blues with Contagious Blues Band May 30 and indie rock with Doubting Thomas on Aug. 29.
For more information about these upcoming events, visit the town of Davidson’s website here.
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