Check your spice cabinet: Ground cinnamon pulled from shelves after recall

CHARLOTTE — Check your spice cabinet.

Several brands of ground cinnamon are contaminated with high levels of lead.

The FDA issued a recall, which is part of the investigation sparked after several North Carolina kids got sick from applesauce pouches tainted with lead.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Evan Donovan details the recall, which includes cinnamon sold at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.

