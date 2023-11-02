Family’s health concerns lead to nationwide recall of popular children’s food

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two siblings in Catawba County got sick from eating from Wanabana Apple Cinnamon fruit puree pouches, which prompted a nationwide recall of the product.

The Food and Drug Administration warned parents across the nation on Monday after the discovery of elevated levels of lead found in North Carolina children.

“Once they reached a certain threshold, it’s considered a poisoning,” said Megen McBride, the Catawba County Environmental Health administrator. “These were considered inside this poisoning range.”

Exposure to lead in young children can cause slow development, damage to the brain and nervous system, and behavioral problems.

McBride had no idea their investigation would lead to a nationwide recall of Wanabana pouches.

She said it was a process of elimination to figure out what caused the high lead levels.

They tested water and soil samples, and checked the children’s daycare. The children’s parents were also tested.

The next phase was to focus on what the two children were eating.

“We didn’t suspect it, McBride said. “We just checked a lot of things the children were eating, and this is what turned out to be the culprit.”

The parents and grandparents of the children told Channel 9 Thursday that they are thankful for the work done by McBride and the health department.

“I think they went above and beyond the call of duty,” said Otela Flanders, grandmother. “I think it’s wonderful.”

“Definitely scary,” said Brandi Wakefield, mother.

McBride said it took weeks to figure out it was the pouches.

The company said it is determining the source of the lead contamination.

The fruit pouches are sold at many places, including Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree.

For more information about the recall, click here.

