Chemical spill closes outer loop of I-485 in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A chemical spill on the outer loop of Interstate 485 closed the highway Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Department of Transportation said the highway was closed near East John Street in Matthews.

Police said it was transmission fluid that spilled from a military vehicle.

Photos taken by police show fire rescuers working to remove the substance from the interstate.

The DOT said the highway would be closed until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Click here for Channel 9′s live traffic map.

