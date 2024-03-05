Train slams into tractor-trailer stuck on tracks in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A train slammed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon after it got stuck on the railroad tracks, Charlotte Fire said.

The crash happened on Old Dowd Road near the airport.

The truck driver and train conductor were not hurt in the crash, firefighters said.

Charlotte Fire posted video of the aftermath on social media.

A tractor trailer became stuck on the train tracks near 8600 block Old Dowd Rd. A Norfolk Southern train collided with the truck. No injuries to the truck driver or train conductor. This section of Old Dowd will closed until further notice. There are no HAZMAT spills or concerns. pic.twitter.com/oHy7px4MNY — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 5, 2024

In the video, firefighters hosed down the front of the train, which appeared to have caught fire.

According to Charlotte Fire, the train is operated by Norfolk Southern. The video shows the tractor-trailer appeared to be hauling an oversized load of steel beams.

Old Dowd Road was closed near Interstate 485 and the Charlotte airport while the crash was being cleared. Firefighters added no hazardous materials were spilled.

