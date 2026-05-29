Chester County deputy pulls woman from burning car

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Chester County sheriff’s deputy rushed to pull a driver from a burning car Saturday.

Officials say the woman flipped her car along Interstate 77 in Richburg.

The sheriff’s office posted the body cam footage on social media. In the video, the Patrol Deputy Threatt is seen cutting the woman out of her seatbelt and pulling her from the burning car. That deputy then called for help.

At the time of the crash, Channel 9 learned the driver was heading to Charlotte to celebrate a major milestone — finishing her breast cancer treatments.

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