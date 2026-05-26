Lottery opens for tickets to see fireflies at Grandfather Mountain

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Now’s your chance to apply for tickets to see the fireflies at Grandfather Mountain next month.

The foundation overseeing Grandfather Mountain opened a ticket lottery for select dates next month to see the fireflies.

The mountain boasts the presence of “10 species of fireflies or luminous insects,” including synchronous fireflies, blue ghost fireflies, and glowworms.

Researchers say the flashy bugs only appear for a few weeks each year.

This year, the Grandfather Glows dates are June 16, 18, and 20. If there’s rain, the events will be postponed until the following day.

That lottery closes Thursday. Lottery entries are $5 each. Tickets will only be sold to winners at a per-person rate, and then you’ll have to purchase the tickets. Thickets are $50 for adults, $40 for children ages 3-12, and free for children under 3; your $5 lottery entry will also be credited toward the ticket purchase.

Lottery winners will be notified on Friday. A second round of winners will be notified next Wednesday.

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