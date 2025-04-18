Chester police investigating shooting near Joe Collins Stadium

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester Police Department responded to a report of gunfire from ShotSpotter on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Brendal Drive near Joe Collins Stadium. One person was found with a gunshot wound, according to Chester Police.

Multiple people were playing basketball when several shots were fired in their direction, officials said. Kamani Dixon, 20, was shot in one of his lower extremities.

Dixon was treated at MUSC Health and has since been released, police said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing, SLED officers said.

Officials have asked that anyone with information regarding the incident tips@sled.sc.gov or call (866) 472-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

