Chesterfield County drug bust seizes 100 marijuana plants, 4.5 grams of fentanyl

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — A major drug bust in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal substances and contraband.

The operation, spearheaded by the Chesterfield County Narcotics Division with assistance from multiple agencies, resulted in the confiscation of 100 marijuana plants, 3 ½ pounds of processed marijuana, 29 grams of methamphetamine, and 4 ½ grams of fentanyl. Drones intended for smuggling contraband into correctional facilities were also seized.

Sheriff Cambo Streater praised the collaborative effort, stating, “This investigation was the result of tireless work by our Chesterfield County Narcotics Division, along with our federal and state partners.”

Charles Boyd Allen III, a resident of McBee, was charged with several offenses, including manufacturing marijuana, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and trafficking methamphetamine. Allen was on federal probation for unrelated offenses at the time of his arrest.

A second search warrant was executed at the residence of Tracy Sheppard, also of McBee, who now faces charges for manufacturing marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Sheriff Streater highlighted the significance of the operation, noting the impact on the local drug trade and the innovative tactics used by criminals, such as drones for smuggling contraband.

“The use of drones to smuggle contraband into correctional facilities is a growing concern,” he said.

The sheriff urged community involvement in combating drug-related activities, encouraging residents to report suspicious activity to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line.

