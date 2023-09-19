Chick-fil-A to open new distribution center in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has announced that Chick-fil-A Supply will be investing $58.3 million to open a new distribution center in Kannapolis.

The distribution center is expected to create more than 85 jobs in Rowan County.

“Chick-fil-A’s expansion is good for Kannapolis along with Rowan and surrounding counties,” Cooper said. “We appreciate their vote of confidence in North Carolina and the strength of our workforce and infrastructure.”

The 120,000-square-foot center will serve around 100 restaurants in the Charlotte region. The company said it plans to open the facility in the third quarter of 2024.

Chick-fil-A Supply currently operates four distribution centers, including a 180,000-square-foot distribution center in Mebane.

“Chick-fil-A Supply is committed to investing in local communities like Kannapolis to create jobs and grow our supply chain operation,” said Josh Grote, executive director of Chick-fil-A Supply. “We look forward to growing our Chick-fil-A family in North Carolina and know they will complete deliveries with care to serve our franchise operators, licensees, and team members.”

The new positions being created by the company include drivers, managers, office staff, and warehouse personnel. Although wages will vary by position, the average annual wage is estimated to be $58,574, which exceeds the Rowan County average of $50,138.

Chick-fil-A Supply said these new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.8 million for the region.

