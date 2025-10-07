Child abuse expert testifies in trial of Joseph Carroll, accused of child torture

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — The trial of Joseph Carroll will soon come to an end. On Tuesday, the prosecution finished presenting its evidence.

Carroll’s defense attorney chose not to present any evidence, and the only thing Carroll told the judge was that he chose not to testify.

The prosecution ended its witnesses with a pediatrician who is a child abuse expert. She testified that after reviewing the case, she determined that Casey Johnson died of blunt force trauma.

She also testified that what happened in the home met the criteria for child torture. She said Casey experienced physical abuse, neglect, and multiple types of emotional abuse.

Richmond County DSS was never called to testify in this trial. A neighbor testified last week that he called DSS to report the kids’ overly exercising and food restrictions.

Casey’s youngest sister said DSS came by the house multiple times. Michelle Johnson, Casey’s mother, testified that after one DSS visit, Carroll had decided to send Casey’s youngest sister to live with her dad out of state.

Iris Vasquez was a neighbor. She said she didn’t find out about all the abuse until after Casey died. She sat through the trial since day one.

She said the hardest part was watching videos Carroll had taken of the kids. One of the videos shows Casey’s youngest sister crying while she was wearing a weighted vest.

Her head was also shaven as a result of punishment. Casey’s sister said she wanted to run away, and Carroll is heard in the video mocking her.

“Watching the video of the children. Watching… seeing what they went through… and knowing the mother was present and she didn’t do anything about it,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said the trial had been a huge learning experience for her—to pay attention to what’s going on in her community.

She said she wished more people would have shown up to watch the case, although she is hopeful there will be justice for Casey.

“As a grandmother, as a mother, it touched my heart. Praying. I’m asking God that he be a better judge. That he will do justice even when Casey is not here,” said Vasquez.

Closing arguments will start Wednesday morning, and then the jury will be asked to deliberate.

Carroll is on trial for murder and two counts of child abuse. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

