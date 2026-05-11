Mandatory water restrictions coming to Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE — Mandatory water restrictions in Charlotte are expected to start this Friday.

Now, many people are wondering how to keep taking care of their plants.

Neighbors can only water their lawns two days a week.

The Charlotte City Arborist Laurie Reid says you can use a five-gallon bucket with drilled holes to water trees, and to avoid fertilizing because it can dehydrate plants.

“They’re not actively trying to take up water from the soil so,” said Reid. “When the trees aren’t moving things as much as they are during the growing season is when we see more of an impact on trees.”

The arborist also advises using mulch wisely because it can block water from reaching the soil.

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