ROCK HILL, S.C. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is the first tenant to land at Allston in Rock Hill.

Warren Norman Co. is investing $6.5 million into 8,825 square feet of retail space in the mixed-used project. That building sits on 3 acres.

The Allston project includes 97 townhomes, with plans for retail and services along Herlong Road.

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: ESPN’s The Ocho returns to Rock Hill

ESPN’s The Ocho returns to Rock Hill













©2023 Cox Media Group