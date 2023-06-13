Chopper 9: Dramatic arrest caught on video at northwest Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a dramatic arrest just before noon Tuesday at Oakdale Elementary School in northwest Charlotte.

School was out for the summer so classes were not in session.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers pulled someone out from under a trailer at the school.

CMPD has not released any information on this yet.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Teenager connected to recent shootings, CMPD reports

Teenager connected to recent shootings, CMPD reports

©2023 Cox Media Group