Cirque du Soleil set to dazzle Charlotte with holiday show

CHARLOTTE — Get ready to sprinkle your holiday season with the magic of Cirque du Soleil.

“‘Twas the Night Before…,” Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas-themed show, will be at Ovens Auditorium for a limited run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, 2025.

The show is based on the classic poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, and follows the story of a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas.

The show will feature a festive flurry of acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 international artists set to a soundtrack that includes Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

Tickets start at $54.50 and are on sale now.

