City to break ground on bus stop enhancements in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for bus stop enhancements and new sidewalk connections at Timbertop Lane and Harrisburg Road.

This event is part of the Strategic Investment Areas Pilot Program, funded by a $55 million capital bond aimed at improving mobility in Charlotte.

For many riders, the changes are much needed. Some say they have used bus stops with nowhere to sit, and others say they have been to bus stops in the city with no sidewalk.

City leaders say making the bus more accessible and easier to use is a big priority.

“We want to make sure people who ride our buses are able to ride it with dignity and comfort,” Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera said.

The public transportation initiative focuses on delivering mobility projects faster, with initial improvements on the east side of the city — Harrisburg and Arrowood areas.

The city says the plan is to expand with larger, long-term investments across all 22 “strategic investment areas” in Charlotte.

The $55 million bond may not be the only source of funding available to the city for this work in the future. If a proposed sales tax increase for transit passes, more than 2,000 bus stops could be enhanced in the next 10 years. Buses and microtransit would receive an additional $69 million in the first year if the tax is approved.

It is up to voters in November whether that transit tax goes into effect.

