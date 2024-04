CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte will unveil this year’s new potential affordable housing developments.

Charlotte City Council will learn about the project’s locations and discuss using money from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to build them.

The housing trust fund is composed of money approved by voters for affordable housing.

In 2022, voters approved another $50 million.

