Nonprofit plans housing development for formerly incarcerated

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit is planning a housing development for people who were previously incarcerated.

Freedom Fighting Missionaries is the first Black-founded re-entry organization in Charlotte to own land and to create housing for public use. The nonprofit was awarded $2 million in funding in 2023 by Charlotte City Council and $2 million from Mecklenburg County Commissioners for supportive housing for individuals re-entering society after incarceration and those who have been impacted by the justice system.

“Finding housing after being arrested and coming back into society is pretty difficult,” Charlotte resident Tekoria Raiford said.

Tekoria Raiford knows the struggles of looking for a safe place to live after being released from incarceration. With the help of the nonprofit Freedom Fighting Missionaries, she was able to find housing for her and her kids.

“I’m just glad there’s people out here that can help you and they can actually understand what I’ve been through,” she said.

Since launching in 2020, Freedom Fighting Missionaries has helped hundreds of people. The group is about to help even more. Robinson just closed on 1.8 acres in the University City area. Plans call for a 24-unit complex to serve people who were formerly incarcerated and their families. The two and three-bedroom units will also have access to wrap-around services

“I served 10 years in federal prison myself and know the struggle all too well, Robinson said. “I went and got denied many, many times on housing applications. To be able to put myself or my story out front for those that we serve is huge and a testament to the American Dream that no matter what and where you come from, there isn’t an obstacle in America that we can’t overcome.”

Raiford says this is a life-changing development

“This will make a difference in a big way,” she said.

The government funding covers the land acquisition and predevelopment. Robinson is hoping the private sector will match the funding for construction costs. Groundbreaking is set for summer 2024.

(WATCH: City council to vote to move $1 million to Ballantyne affordable housing project)

City council to vote to move $1 million to Ballantyne affordable housing project

©2024 Cox Media Group