City council approves raises for Monroe Police Department

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe City Council has unanimously approved across-the-board raises for the entire Monroe Police Department.

Leaders said the move was made to reestablish competitive salaries and reaffirm its commitment to the safety and well-being of the community.

According to the council, the request for raises was brought forward during the Strategic Planning Meeting due to a presentation from Chief J. Bryan Gilliard.

Gilliard said his command staff and city administration had been working for several months to determine ways to improve the recruitment and retention of police officers.

“We are facing challenges in our profession. You look across the United States at what’s going on in our profession, and you’ll see there’s no one really wanting to get into it,” Gilliard said. “The city has committed over $10,000 to each of your salaries. That affects your life and your loved ones forever.”

The council approved base salary increases that will be retroactive to Jan. 1.

The budget amendment allocates more than $400,000 from the unassigned fund balance to provide funding for the salary increases for the remainder of the fiscal year.

