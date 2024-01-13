Atrium Health raises pay, increasing minimum wage in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Many healthcare professionals at Atrium Health will see a bump in their paychecks in the new year.

Effective Jan. 14, nurses aides, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and other workers will see a dollar increase in the minimum wage.

The current minimum wage in the Advocate Health system is $16.50 per hour. Starting Sunday, it’ll be $17.50.

This increase is part of a broader 3% across-the-board base pay increase, amounting to $117 million in salary increase for Advocate Health workers in the Carolinas.

Since 2012, Atrium has reported a 140 percent increase in minimum wage increases.

Advocate Health is Atrium Health’s parent company.

(WATCH: Mecklenburg County HR director out after 1 year)

Mecklenburg County HR director out after 1 year

©2024 Cox Media Group