City council cuts ties with paint company that uses prison labor

CHARLOTTE — The paint travelers and airport workers see on the airfield at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will no longer come from a company that uses prison labor.

Channel 9 government reporter Joe Bruno first brought viewers the story back in 2021, when Mayor Vi Lyles broke a five-to-five tie to approve the purchase of paint for the airport from the Prison Rehabilitative Industries and Diversified Enterprises (PRIDE) organization based in Florida.

While the paint itself isn’t made by inmates, other products are.

Charlotte City Council is now cutting ties with the company.

They unanimously voted on a new contract with Hi-Lite Markings.

The airport says they will no longer be working with PRIDE directly.

