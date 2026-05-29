Video sparks protest after Shelby cop strikes woman during encounter

SHELBY, N.C. — A protest is unfolding outside the Shelby Police Department tonight after doorbell camera video surfaced showing an officer punching a woman during an encounter earlier this morning.

The video, timestamped around 8 a.m., shows an officer striking the woman outside a home.

Channel 9 has blurred her face while we work to learn more about what led up to the incident.

As soon as Channel 9 learned about the video around noon, we reached out to the Shelby Police Department for answers.

So far, the department has not responded to questions about why the woman was being approached, what happened before the altercation, or whether the officer’s actions are under investigation.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement saying it was not involved in the incident but called the conduct “deeply concerning,” adding that it does not reflect the standards expected of law enforcement.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts is in Shelby speaking with protesters and gathering more information.

>>> His full report will air on Channel 9 at 11.

©2026 Cox Media Group