City council to hold hearing to crackdown on vape, tobacco shops in Concord

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CONCORD, N.C. — The city of Concord may crack down on where vape and tobacco shops can be located.

Concord City Council will hold a public hearing next Thursday on whether to restrict these smoke shops from being allowed in most zoning districts.

They would only be allowed in areas designated as commercial general.

The city says the Concord Downtown Development Corporation Board of Directors submitted a letter supporting the change.

