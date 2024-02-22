SC health officials to address youth vaping epidemic

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster High School is taking on the vaping epidemic, starting with the installation of detectors in the bathrooms last month.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke with school officials about how many students have been caught, as well as how the issue is being addressed.

District officials said the vape detectors were installed in January.

The devices are connected to the Internet and notify administrators whenever a vaping device is detected.

In the last two months, school officials said they have received more than 400 detections.

They say they are confiscating a couple of vaping devices from middle and high school students every week.

Thursday night, state health officials will speak with parents about what they are calling a vaping epidemic.

