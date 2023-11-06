Local

City council to vote on Albemarle drag show restrictions

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Albemarle city leaders will decide whether to crack down on drag shows.

City council will vote Monday night on whether to classify drag shows as sexually-oriented businesses. It’s the same way strip clubs and adult toy stores are classified.

The decision would limit where they could be held and who can attend them.

Drag shows don’t regularly happen in Albemarle, but after a local bar held two shows last year, a group of pastors petitioned city council for the effective ban.

City council was supposed to vote on this in mid-October, but councilmembers chose to delay a decision until the first of the month.

City staff are recommending not to change the classification because it will likely bring litigation.

