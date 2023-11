CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council has announced it will be cracking down on bad parkers.

On Monday, city leaders will vote on whether or not to increase the penalty for illegal parking.

That includes trucks on the side of the road, cars in bike lanes, and vehicles that block street cars.

Currently, a ticket for these offenses is only $25.

City council wants to increase that fine to $100.

