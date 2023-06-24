City picks nonprofit to run newest Violence Interruption programs

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte has picked nonprofits to run its newest Violence Interruption programs.

The groups provide on-the-ground services aimed at preventing violent crime in the Charlotte area.

The city council will vote on Monday to approve the Urban League of Central Carolinas for the Nations Ford site. Youth Advocate programs will run the West Boulevard area groups.

There have been several groups in the area that have been working to curb violence in the Charlotte area.

