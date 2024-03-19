Clemson University sues ACC over media rights

CHARLOTTE — Clemson University has filed suit against the Charlotte-based Atlantic Coast Conference seeking to reduce the potential penalties for leaving the conference.

The conference is already in a legal dispute with ACC member Florida State University over possible separation — the latest manifestations of a reshuffled college sports landscape driven by mega-media rights contracts and conference realignments.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Pickens County Superior Court by the school’s law firm, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

