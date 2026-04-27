Police search for person who drove onto Topgolf driving range

CHARLOTTE — A person drove their car onto the driving range of the Topgolf in University City.

They were speeding recklessly all over the course.

The driver had to drive through the range’s safety net to get onto the greenway.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand spoke to people who were there when this all happened.

The witness he spoke with says this all happened around midnight Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

He was on the second floor of the venue and saw this out of the corner of his eye.

He pulled his phone out and started getting video of the car driving on the playing surface.

The driver was all over the course, including at the back net, then driving closer to where the players themselves were.

We asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department if they made any arrests for this incident. They said they had not, but are still investigating.

The witness told Channel 9 it did get scary at one point.

Statement from Topgolf:

We’re aware of the incident that occurred at Topgolf Charlotte University this weekend. The safety of our Players and Playmakers is our top priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured. The nets have temporarily been repaired, and the venue is open for normal operations.

Watch Channel 9 at 11 p.m. for any updates from CMPD as they continue trying to track down the driver responsible.

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