Cleveland Community College launches program for working nurses

SHELBY, N.C. — Cleveland Community College is expanding access to nursing education by launching a new nights and weekends program for Licensed Practical Nurses to earn their associate degree in Nursing, The Shelby Star reported.

The first cohort of this program will begin classes in January and is expected to graduate in December, providing a flexible option for working nurses to advance their careers.

North Carolina is projected to be one of the top 10 states facing the largest nursing shortage by 2035, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

The shortage is driven by factors such as an aging population, retirements, and educational bottlenecks, which impact hospitals, long-term care, and home health services.

By offering this new program, Cleveland Community College aims to address the growing demand for nurses in North Carolina and help alleviate the projected shortage.

Visit clevelandcc.edu/admissions to apply or email admissions@clevelandcc.edu with questions.

