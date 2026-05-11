First ever Truist Championship hosted at Quail Hollow Golf Club

CHARLOTTE — Kristoffer Reitan from Norway is the winner of the first ever Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

He won on Sunday by two shots for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Channel 9 spoke with a fan from Norway at the tournament. He says he’s enjoying the country’s recent success in the Winter Olympics, the World Cup, and now golf.

“Look at Norway, where we’re at,” Jorn Aalefjer said. “It’s not like golf is not typical. We’re skiers, we skate. All of the sudden we’re here on grass.”

This was Truist’s first time hosting the championship in Charlotte after replacing Wells Fargo.

The first round of the tournament was delayed by rain, but the rest went off without a hitch.

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