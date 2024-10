CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Friday that detectives arrested and charged two 18-year-old men with murder after Elijah Johnthan Wright, 21, was shot and killed on July 22 in an apartment on Rachel Freeman Way near Steele Creek Road.

Investigators arrested Mia Patterson and Logan Lightner without incident.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.









