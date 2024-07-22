Man shot, killed inside Steele Creek apartment, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning inside his apartment in Steele Creek, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to Rachel Freeman Way. When they arrived, the found the victim shot inside an apartment.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, police said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

CMPD didn’t share information about any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

