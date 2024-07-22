Local

Man shot, killed inside Steele Creek apartment, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning inside his apartment in Steele Creek, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

ALSO READ: Police investigate overnight shooting in west Charlotte

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to Rachel Freeman Way. When they arrived, the found the victim shot inside an apartment.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, police said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

CMPD didn’t share information about any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: One shot in Uptown, MEDIC says)

One shot in Uptown, MEDIC says



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read