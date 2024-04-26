CMPD arrests suspect connected to more than 20 cases

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect who was connected to nearly two dozen cases.

On March 27, police received a breaking and entering call at a retail store on Park Road.

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Antonito Smith, was caught on camera attempting to pry open an ATM inside the store. Police then responded to the store and arrested Smith.

It was later revealed that Smith was connected to 23 active cases and was facing approximately 60 charges.

