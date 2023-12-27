Second suspect arrested after nearly 200 car break-ins across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A second suspect is in custody after nearly 200 cars were broken into across Charlotte this month.

The crimes happened in the SouthPark, Myers Park, and Dilworth neighborhoods of Charlotte on Dec. 14 and Dec. 18. Most of the cars were parked at apartment complexes.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a juvenile, 19-year-old Hannah Jayna Freeman, and a third suspect are accused of breaking into 184 cars. Many of the cars also had items stolen from inside.

Police took the juvenile into custody on Dec. 20. Due to their age, their identity will not be released.

Officers tried to arrest Freeman on Dec. 19 but she sped away from officers in a stolen vehicle, CMPD said.

On Wednesday, Mecklenburg County jail records showed Freeman was taken into custody on Tuesday. She has been charged with more than 200 crimes that include felony larceny and breaking or entering a vehicle.

Channel 9 is checking with CMPD to see if they are still searching for the third suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

