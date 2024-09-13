CMPD asks for help with leads in man’s death at restaurant parking lot

CHARLOTTE — Months after a victim was found shot to death in a parking lot at a west Charlotte fast-food restaurant, police are asking the public for help with any new leads in the case.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared a post on Friday about Michael Beasley-Kanash, who was found dead on Feb. 29 at a Bojangles on W. Trade Street.

On Thursday, February 29th, 2024, Michael Beasley-Kanash was murdered while resting in the parking lot of the Bojangles on West Trade Street. Since then, detectives have worked diligently to identify leads in this case. They are now asking for your help in identifying a suspect… pic.twitter.com/eWNK7tMQLt — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 13, 2024

Channel 9 covered the investigation when it first started, but police hadn’t released any updates on a potential suspect.

Restaurant workers told Channel 9 they didn’t hear any gunshots on the morning when Beasley-Kanash was found.

Police said in February they were looking into surveillance video and talking to witnesses to try and get more information.

CMPD hasn’t revealed a possible motive in the case, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call 704-334-1600.

(VIDEO: Longest-operating Bojangles location reopens in South End after renovation)

Longest-operating Bojangles location reopens in South End after renovation

©2024 Cox Media Group