CMPD asks for help with leads in man’s death at restaurant parking lot

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Months after a victim was found shot to death in a parking lot at a west Charlotte fast-food restaurant, police are asking the public for help with any new leads in the case.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared a post on Friday about Michael Beasley-Kanash, who was found dead on Feb. 29 at a Bojangles on W. Trade Street.

Channel 9 covered the investigation when it first started, but police hadn’t released any updates on a potential suspect.

Restaurant workers told Channel 9 they didn’t hear any gunshots on the morning when Beasley-Kanash was found.

Police said in February they were looking into surveillance video and talking to witnesses to try and get more information.

CMPD hasn’t revealed a possible motive in the case, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call 704-334-1600.

