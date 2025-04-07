CMPD asks for public’s assistance identifying a unaccompanied girl

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an unaccompanied child and locating her family.

The unaccompanied child was located around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Aragorn Lane, according to CMPD.

Police said the girl is wearing a short-sleeved, white shirt with a yellow bear design on it as well as brown sweatpants. She is approximately 8 to 12 years old, 4-foot-2 and 87 pounds. She is white and has black hair and brown eyes.

Her name and date of birth are unknown.

Police ask that anyone with information on the girl’s identity or her family contact 911 immediately.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

