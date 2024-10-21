CMPD closes busy intersection for barricaded person

CHARLOTTE — A busy intersection in south Charlotte was closed Monday morning after someone barricaded themselves inside a building.

Around 10:15 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they were out along Woodlawn Road near Scaleybark Road.

The intersection was closed while officers were at the scene.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

